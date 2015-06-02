Police find no evidence of bombs on plane at Philly airport - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police find no evidence of bombs on plane at Philly airport

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say they've found no evidence of explosives on a US Airways flight targeted with a bomb threat as it flew from San Diego to Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police say Tuesday's threat indicated multiple devices aboard US Airways Flight 648. Chief Inspector Joseph Sullivan says bomb threats were made against several other flights around the world.

The Airbus A320 carrying 88 passengers and 5 crew members was held on a taxiway after landing safely around 6:15 a.m. at Philadelphia International Airport.

The FBI says K-9 units and a bomb squad searched the plane and luggage.

Airline spokeswoman Victoria Lupica says passengers were transported to a terminal and reunited with their luggage. They were free to go.

The incident hasn't affected airport operations.

