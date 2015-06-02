Alpine Ally the giant pet rock

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An Alpine family refused to hit rock bottom after a 3,000 pound boulder smashed their business.

It's a story about gravity and granite that stares Scott Thomas right in the face, and while there is nothing written in stone, Alpine Equipment Rentals may just have the largest pet rock in California.

It was on Superbowl Sunday when the boulder took a tumble into the business.

Scott called his insurance company to start clearing away the mess, after all, his business, Alpine Equipment Rentals, was stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Even thought Scott owns rows of tractors, the problem was too heavy for even his heaviest of equipment.

Soon, his 11-year-old daughter, Coral, named the rock Alpine Ally.

For the Thomas family, making light of a heavy problem started with t-shirt sales, and in a perfect would, Alpine Ally would stay forever as a tourist attraction.

Before Alpine Ally gets chipped up and hauled away, the Thomas family will do their best to put on a pretty face.

The Thomas family is still waiting for their insurance settlement before they can remove Alpine Ally and start rebuilding.