Alpine Ally the giant pet rock - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Alpine Ally the giant pet rock

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An Alpine family refused to hit rock bottom after a 3,000 pound boulder smashed their business. 

It's a story about gravity and granite that stares Scott Thomas right in the face, and while there is nothing written in stone, Alpine Equipment Rentals may just have the largest pet rock in California.

It was on Superbowl Sunday when the boulder took a tumble into the business.

Scott called his insurance company to start clearing away the mess, after all, his business, Alpine Equipment Rentals, was stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Even thought Scott owns rows of tractors, the problem was too heavy for even his heaviest of equipment.

Soon, his 11-year-old daughter, Coral, named the rock Alpine Ally.

For the Thomas family, making light of a heavy problem started with t-shirt sales, and in a perfect would, Alpine Ally would stay forever as a tourist attraction.

Before Alpine Ally gets chipped up and hauled away, the Thomas family will do their best to put on a pretty face.

The Thomas family is still waiting for their insurance settlement before they can remove Alpine Ally and start rebuilding.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:50:30 GMT

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.