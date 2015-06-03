CBS News 8 kicks off Eco-Ambassadors 2015 at Mission Trails Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CBS News 8 kicks off Eco-Ambassadors 2015 at Mission Trails Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - CBS News 8 teamed up with the San Diego River Park Foundation and SDG&E for Eco-Ambassadors and kicked off the Sixth Annual Installment of the program at Mission Trails Park on Tuesday.

Eco-Ambassadors has selected eight finalists who positively impact San Diego residents and the environment. The winner will receive $25,000.

"There are organizations that are out there in the dirt, working with the kids and just having a great impact on children. And the studies all show that if you can impact kids at a young age, it will change them forever," said CBS News 8's Matt Baylow who emceed the event.

To learn about the program and cast a vote click here.

