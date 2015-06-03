Obama signs bill remaking NSA phone records program - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Obama signs bill remaking NSA phone records program

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama has signed legislation reviving and reshaping surveillance laws that expired temporarily Sunday night.

The White House says Obama signed the bill late Tuesday evening, hours after the Senate gave its final approval.

Obama says in a statement that he's gratified Congress finally approved the bill. He says his administration will move quickly to restore the lapsed surveillance tools.

The law eliminates the National Security Agency's bulk phone-records collection program and replaces it with a more restrictive measure to keep the records in phone companies' hands.

Obama had blamed Congress for needless delays and an "inexcusable lapse" in national security tools. But he also praised some senators and House members for working in bipartisan fashion to come up with a compromise.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:50:30 GMT

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.