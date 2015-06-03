Search for two men involved in Vista shooting & carjacking - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Search for two men involved in Vista shooting & carjacking

VISTA (CBS 8) - Sheriff's deputies are on the hunt for a pair of suspects who carjacked two victims at gunpoint in Vista.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies were called to a Chevron gas station in the 200 block of Emerald Drive around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday and after they arrived they discovered two victims involved in a carjacking. They said two men stole their car after an argument and one of the suspects was armed with a handgun. They then took off going southbound on Emerald Drive.

Initial reports revealed that it may have been a drug deal gone wrong. A store clerk told CBS News 8 that he heard the sound of muffled gunshots while he was working inside the gas station's office. However, he didn't see the suspects.

About 10 minutes later, California Highway Patrol officers were called out to a crash about four blocks away. The victim's white car was found, smashed into a pole after taking out a mailbox at the 1800 block of Sunset Drive.

A witness says the suspects left the car and jumped into a red sedan and got away.

Sheriff's deputies haven't confirmed if this incident was a drug deal. They also haven't released descriptions of the two men, but they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

