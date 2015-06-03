Preliminary hearing for man accused in Zombie Walk crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Preliminary hearing for man accused in Zombie Walk crash

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedicab driver testified Wednesday that a deaf motorist was "super angry" before accelerating and plowing through a crowd at the "Zombie Walk" during last summer's Comic-Con convention, seriously injuring a woman.

Saad Zaalan, testifying at a preliminary hearing for Matthew Pocci, said the defendant was honking his horn and waving his arms as if he wanted the witness to move out of the way as the "Zombie Walk" proceeded through Island and Second avenues.

Zaalan said he tried to explain to Pocci that he would have to wait until the parade-goers passed by and the crowd dissipated, but the 47-year-old defendant rolled up his window.

The witness said people from the "Zombie Walk" jumped onto the front end of Pocci's car, then the defendant drove off, striking a woman who suffered a serious arm injury.

"He was super angry," Zaalan said of Pocci.

Zachariah Adams, an off-duty sheriff's deputy, said he was enjoying the parade with his family when he heard Pocci honking his horn. He said he approached the defendant's car, trying to get Pocci to stop moving forward.

Adams said one person sat on the hood of the defendant's car and another banged on his front windshield.

"He (Pocci) accelerated quickly and basically drove through the crowd," Adams testified.

Deputy District Attorney Anthony Campagna said Pocci -- who had worked at the Comic-Con convention earlier in the day -- came upon several hundred adults, teenagers and children participating in the annual "Zombie Walk" about 5 p.m. last July 26.

Campagna said Pocci stopped his car about two to three car lengths behind the parade-goers -- some dressed in Halloween-type costumes -- and turned off the car engine.

Pocci -- who stayed at the scene -- was not initially cited, but the District Attorney's Office reviewed the case and in February sent the defendant a letter informing him of the charge.

In an online interview, Pocci said he feared for his safety when people were jumping and punching his car. Pocci said someone even opened the rear door and he was scared for himself, his girlfriend and a 9-year-old boy in the vehicle.

Pocci's preliminary hearing will resume tomorrow. At its conclusion, Judge Lisa Schall will decide whether enough evidence was presented for the defendant to proceed to trial.

Pocci faces three years in prison if convicted of felony reckless driving causing great bodily injury.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:50:30 GMT

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.