Preliminary hearing for man accused in Zombie Walk crash

Several people are recovering from injuries Monday, after a car plowed through a crowd at an intersection downtown. It happened during a Comic-Con zombie walk this weekend.

A felony charge has been filed against a man who drove into a crowd at the annual Zombie Walk during San Diego's Comic-Con last summer, seriously injuring a woman.

A deaf man who drove through a crowd at the "Zombie Walk" during last year's Comic-Con convention, injuring a woman, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on a felony charge of reckless driving.

For the first time since being charged with felony reckless driving, the man behind the wheel in an infamous zombie walk collision video is talking to CBS News 8.

'Zombie Walk' driver gives CBS News 8 his side of the story

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedicab driver testified Wednesday that a deaf motorist was "super angry" before accelerating and plowing through a crowd at the "Zombie Walk" during last summer's Comic-Con convention, seriously injuring a woman.

Saad Zaalan, testifying at a preliminary hearing for Matthew Pocci, said the defendant was honking his horn and waving his arms as if he wanted the witness to move out of the way as the "Zombie Walk" proceeded through Island and Second avenues.

Zaalan said he tried to explain to Pocci that he would have to wait until the parade-goers passed by and the crowd dissipated, but the 47-year-old defendant rolled up his window.

The witness said people from the "Zombie Walk" jumped onto the front end of Pocci's car, then the defendant drove off, striking a woman who suffered a serious arm injury.

"He was super angry," Zaalan said of Pocci.

Zachariah Adams, an off-duty sheriff's deputy, said he was enjoying the parade with his family when he heard Pocci honking his horn. He said he approached the defendant's car, trying to get Pocci to stop moving forward.

Adams said one person sat on the hood of the defendant's car and another banged on his front windshield.

"He (Pocci) accelerated quickly and basically drove through the crowd," Adams testified.

Deputy District Attorney Anthony Campagna said Pocci -- who had worked at the Comic-Con convention earlier in the day -- came upon several hundred adults, teenagers and children participating in the annual "Zombie Walk" about 5 p.m. last July 26.

Campagna said Pocci stopped his car about two to three car lengths behind the parade-goers -- some dressed in Halloween-type costumes -- and turned off the car engine.

Pocci -- who stayed at the scene -- was not initially cited, but the District Attorney's Office reviewed the case and in February sent the defendant a letter informing him of the charge.

In an online interview, Pocci said he feared for his safety when people were jumping and punching his car. Pocci said someone even opened the rear door and he was scared for himself, his girlfriend and a 9-year-old boy in the vehicle.

Pocci's preliminary hearing will resume tomorrow. At its conclusion, Judge Lisa Schall will decide whether enough evidence was presented for the defendant to proceed to trial.

Pocci faces three years in prison if convicted of felony reckless driving causing great bodily injury.