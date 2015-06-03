Kennedy outduels Syndergaard in Padres' 7-2 win over Mets

San Diego Padres' Will Venable hits a two-run triple against the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 2, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — There was nothing to indicate that San Diego's Ian Kennedy would get the better of New York Mets phenom Noah Syndergaard. He did.

Kennedy threw six strong innings and outpitched the rookie sensation, leading the Padres to a 7-2 victory Tuesday night.

Kennedy (3-5) broke a four-start losing streak as he held the Mets to two runs and six hits.

"Getting ahead of guys, getting it down," Kennedy said when asked about the differences in his recent starts. "Just getting pitches over for strikes. It makes a world of difference when you are ahead of guys."

Syndergaard (2-3) flashed the talent that has the Mets excited as the right-hander struck out 10. But San Diego touched him for seven runs and 10 hits in four innings.

It was Syndergaard's shortest of his five career starts.

"It was definitely a frustrating start for me because I felt like I had some of the best stuff I had all year," Syndergaard said. "I just didn't get the job done."

Derek Norris hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Alexi Amarista and Will Venable drove in two runs each in a four-run second inning.

Syndergaard had allowed two earned runs in his last 19 1/3 innings while walking one and striking out 16 in his last three starts.

Kennedy had struggled mightily in his last four starts, allowing 20 runs and 24 hits — seven homers — over 19 1/3 innings for a 9.31 ERA.

They both did a complete turnaround Tuesday night.

"I backed off a little bit," Kennedy said about his work between starts. "Sometimes you tend to try and think things out and overwork a little bit. Sometimes the old saying, 'Less is more,' it worked."

Kennedy allowed an RBI single to Michael Cuddyer in the first inning but then gave up just two singles until the sixth. The right-hander struck out eight and walked two.

"I think once he got through the first and second innings, his confidence grew," Padresmanager Bud Black said.

Syndergaard had his explosive fastball working from the beginning but the Padres hit him hard early.

San Diego loaded the bases in the second inning on three straight singles. Amarista followed with a soft line drive that tipped off the top of Snydergaard's glove, deflecting past second baseman Daniel Murphy and into right field, allowing two runs to score.

After a sacrifice, Venable lined a ball past first and into the right-field corner for a two-run triple and a 4-0 lead.

GUNNING 'EM DOWN

Norris threw out his 17th would-be base stealer, tops in the majors. Norris has already exceeded his career high, which was eight last season with Oakland.

HOME SWEET HOME VS. METS

The Padres have a 25-14 record against the Mets at Petco Park since it opened in 2004. It is San Diego's best mark at home in that span against any NL opponent.

ROOKIE RECORD SETTER

Syndergaard struck out 10 to become the first pitcher in franchise history to have five or more strikeouts in each of his first five career games. Only 20 other pitchers in major league history have accomplished the feat.

RARE LINE, AGAIN

Syndergaard followed the Padres' Andrew Cashner with an unusual pitching line on consecutive days. On Tuesday night, Syndergaard became just the second pitcher since 1900 to strike out 10 or more batters in a game while allowing 10 or more hits in fewer than five innings, according to statistics provided by the Padres from the Elias Sports Bureau. Syndergaard allowed 10 hits with 10 strikeouts in four innings. Cashner struck out 12 batters while giving up 11 hits in 4 2-3 innings in Monday night's 7-0 loss to the Mets.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: 3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) said he will return this season but is unsure when. Wright, who has been receiving treatment in Los Angeles, traveled to San Diego to visit with teammates. ... 1B Lucas Duda returned to the starting lineup after missing Monday night's game after getting hit by a pitch on his right knee Sunday.

Padres: 1B Yonder Alonso (right shoulder bruise) was reinstated off the 15-day DL on Tuesday. ... CF Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) is scheduled to take batting practice Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Dillon Gee will make his first start since being placed on the 15-day DL on May 5 (right groin strain).

Padres: RHP James Shields (6-0) remains the only major league starter with double figure starts who has yet to lose a game. Shields is tied with three others having allowed a major league-high 15 home runs.

