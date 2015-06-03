Buba: Sweet little lady

Breed:

Gender:

Age:

ID #:

Adoption Fee:

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

MalteseSpayed female3 years old175993$95Buba, a 3-year-old Maltese, is a lovable little lady who absolutely loves human companionship and can't wait to find a family to love. She has previously lived with children and babies and was very gentle and gets along very well with other dogs.She was relinquished to San Diego Humane Society because her family could no longer care for her medically, as she had bladder stones. Veterinarians at San Diego Humane Society have helped her to feel much better, and will be available for a medical consult prior to adoption.Buba loves going for walks and playing with squeaky toys. Her sweet, calm demeanor would be perfect for someone looking for a companion to take nice leisurely strolls with or to cuddle up with for a movie night. Don't miss out on this little gem – she is sure to melt your heart!Buba's adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!