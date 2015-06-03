Two dozen birds test positive for West Nile virus

Five birds with WNV were discovered before the start of May, according to the county Department of Environmental Health.
The total of 29 for the year is the highest in the state. The county didn't find 29 WNV-positive birds last year until late October.
"These are signs that 2015 might be another tough year in our county for West Nile virus, so people should remember to protect themselves and their families," said DEH Director Elizabeth Pozzebon. "Get rid of standing water around properties where mosquitoes can breed, wear insect repellent when outdoors and report dead birds."
Last year, 11 San Diegans contracted WNV and two died. In a recent prior years, no local cases were reported.
Statewide, more than 800 people were diagnosed with the virus in 2014 and 31 died. No one has caught the illness in California this year, according to state health officials.
West Nile virus is spread to birds and humans by mosquitoes, and the county has an eradication program in place. Residents are also encouraged to help out by dumping water out of outdoor pots and saucers, wheelbarrows, old tires and rain gutters.
Four out of five people bitten by a mosquito carrying WNV won't have symptoms. Of those who do get sick, most will have a mild headache, fever, nausea, skin rash or swollen glands.
The symptoms turn life-threatening in one out of 150 cases, mainly for people over 50 years old or those with weakened immune systems.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.
East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.
The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.
The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.
Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.
Two men who took part in a series of home-invasion robberies in northern San Diego, including one in which a woman was tied up and sexually assaulted, were convicted today of multiple counts of burglary, robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.