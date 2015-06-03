Barbara-Lee Edwards interviews President Obama

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - CBS News 8's Barbara-Lee Edwards interviewed President Barack Obama in the White House. The topic of discussion was the Pacific Trade Agreement.

President Obama is doing all he can do to win support for his sweeping Pacific Trade Agreement ahead of next week's crucial vote in the house.

That included interviews with reporters in key states, including California.

The 12-nation pact is key to his second-term agenda, and its potential impact on San Diego, according to the President.

Washington D.C., (AP) - Obama has often promoted the Trans-Pacific deal as a way for the U.S. to gain influence in Asian markets and to keep China "from writing the rules of the road." If China were to join the Trans-Pacific partnership, it would have to agree with the standards set by the multi-national agreement.



