City launches online tool to connect with residents

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The City of San Diego launched a new social media website to connect with residents. On Wednesday, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced a city partnership with the website, www.nextdoor.com.

The private social network will allow neighbors to build stronger and safer communities online. It is also aimed at helping residents organize community watch groups, find trustworthy babysitters and keep an eye out for lost dogs.

The San Diego Police Department had already successfully used the same website for two years.