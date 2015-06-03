Police: Parents find son in Jamul - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police: Parents find son in Jamul

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The 18-year-old man who went missing after going on a bike ride in the South Bay has been found.

Police said family members located Gregory Burow in Jamul. However, at this point it's not clear what he was doing in that area.

As of this report, there is no word on his condition.

https://twitter.com/AbbieCBS8/status/606510637099982848


This is the latest update. The original story is below.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The family of missing 18-year-old Gregory Burow is desperate to find him. He suffers from bouts of amnesia, and the family has not heard from him since he last called Tuesday night to say he was on his way home. On Wednesday night, the family pleaded with the public to help find their loved one. 

The Imperial Beach teen left for a bike ride on the Otay Valley Reserve Tuesday, and he never returned home. 

San Diego Police issued an alert and the family plastered missing posters of their son and friend, Gregory Burow. 

"We continued our search to Tijuana. Going from place to place speaking to authorities there," said Melissa Quiroz, Gregory's childhood friend.

Gregory's parents said last year their son who is hypoglycemic started suffering from memory loss, and doctors could not figure out why. 

"Assuming he hasn't eaten lately, we are assuming all his levels are super low and he has gone into this Amnesiac state where he doesn't know who he is," said Phil Burow, Gregory's father. 

Gregory's parents said he becomes disoriented and it may seem like he is intoxicated, or show signs of being Autistic, but he can't remember anything. 

"He is not going to ask questions. He will be shy and timid," said Gregory's mother, Dina Burow. 

Gregory is six-foot-two, and 170-pounds. He was only a mile away from the house, on the Otay Valley Preserve bike trail, where his phone was tracked. 

"I don't think his phone is on him anymore because we have it tracked and we can't find it. It's been in the same place as last night," said Gregory's mother. "I can't get to him. I'm worried. He is cold, he is hurt."

The family said they have not been able to view surveillance video from the trolley station to see if Gregory in on there. 

He was wearing black Adidas pants with a white stripe and long sleeved gray shirt. He was riding a blue and white raptor access mountain bike. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department

