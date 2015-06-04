Flights out of the Commuter Terminal at Lindbergh Field end

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Wednesday marked the last day for flights to operate at the Commuter Terminal at Lindbergh Field.

Beginning Thursday, all commuter flights at San Diego's airport will use gates in the two main terminals.

Airport officials say airlines are using larger aircraft on such flights, most of which go to Los Angeles.

United Express will use Terminal 2 West, while American Eagle will use gates at Terminal 2 East. Seaport Airlines will relocate to Terminal 1.

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority will keep its administrative offices in the Commuter Terminal for the time being.

The future of the building, the side of which used to be adorned with a huge mural of aviation pioneer Charles Lindbergh, will be determined in a long-range planning process for the airport that's currently underway.