Flights out of the Commuter Terminal at Lindbergh Field end

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Wednesday marked the last day for flights to operate at the Commuter Terminal at Lindbergh Field.

Beginning Thursday, all commuter flights at San Diego's airport will use gates in the two main terminals.

Airport officials say airlines are using larger aircraft on such flights, most of which go to Los Angeles.

United Express will use Terminal 2 West, while American Eagle will use gates at Terminal 2 East. Seaport Airlines will relocate to Terminal 1.

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority will keep its administrative offices in the Commuter Terminal for the time being.

The future of the building, the side of which used to be adorned with a huge mural of aviation pioneer Charles Lindbergh, will be determined in a long-range planning process for the airport that's currently underway.

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

