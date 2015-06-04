Power being slowly restored for Carlsbad customers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Power being slowly restored for Carlsbad customers

CARLSBAD (CNS) - Crews were working Thursday to restore electrical service to several Carlsbad homes, businesses and other buildings left without power because a tree caught fire and fell onto a power line.

The blackout began around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday when the tree toppled onto a power line in the vicinity of Elmwood Street and Highland Drive, according to Carlsbad police and San Diego Gas & Electric.

It caused two outages, the first of which struck immediately and affected 114 customers. The second occurred shortly after 10 p.m. and affected 1,022 customers, according to the utility.

Service was restored to most customers early Thursday, but SDG&E said around 120 customers in Carlsbad and La Costa remained in the dark around 4:30 a.m.

SDG&E estimated service would be fully restored around 8 a.m. Area roadways closed as crews worked to make repairs are expected to partially reopen by 9 a.m., police said.

This is the latest update. The original story is below.

CARLSBAD (CNS) - More than 1,100 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the Carlsbad-La Costa area were without power after separate outages Wednesday night.

The first outage occurred at 8:46 p.m. and affected 114 customers, according to SDG&E.

The second occurred at 10:02 p.m., affecting 1,022 customers, SDG&E reported.

Power was expected to be restored by 1-1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to SDG&E.

The cause of the outages was under investigation, the company said.

