Eco Ambassador Finalists: June 4, 2015

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Eight organizations are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for planting the seeds of environmental stewardship by SDG&E and the San Diego River Park Foundation.

Voting for San Diego's favorite will start this Friday, June 5, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. At that time, you can vote by CLICKING HERE.

The organization that receives the most votes will receive a $25,000 grant from SDG&E.

