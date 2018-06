Dog wash event benefits Paws with a Cause

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This weekend dog owners can get their furry friends all soaped up - while helping a veteran. Dogtopia is holding its 11th Annual Charity Dog Wash benefiting Paws with a Cause, which is a program that provides assistance dogs to veterans.Charity Dog Wash is Saturday, June 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in San Marcos, Miramar and Temecula. A dog wash will run you $15.The event will also feature giveaways, food, photos, games, plus a silent auction.