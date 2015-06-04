Dog wash event benefits Paws with a Cause - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dog wash event benefits Paws with a Cause

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This weekend dog owners can get their furry friends all soaped up - while helping a veteran.

Dogtopia is holding its 11th Annual Charity Dog Wash benefiting Paws with a Cause, which is a program that provides assistance dogs to veterans.

Charity Dog Wash is Saturday, June 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in San Marcos, Miramar and Temecula. A dog wash will run you $15.

The event will also feature giveaways, food, photos, games, plus a silent auction.

