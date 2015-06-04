Hit-and-run crash prompts road closures near Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A hit-and-run crash near Naval Base San Diego Thursday morning sent a motorist to a hospital, prompting authorities to close a portion of a busy roadway and search for the driver who ran away from the wreckage.

An Acura sedan crashed into the back of a Suzuki SUV at the intersection of Main and Vesta streets shortly after 4 a.m., San Diego police Officer Frank Cali said. The SUV overturned, and its driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for a head laceration.

The Acura's driver abandoned the wrecked car and took off, possibly heading onto the nearby military installation. Cali said San Diego police officers and military personnel were on the lookout for the missing motorist.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect was in the military.

Main Street was closed between Una and Woden streets following the crash and a SigAlert was issued.