Stephen Colbert priming the pump for 'Late Show'

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Colbert's version of CBS' "Late Show" doesn't begin on television until September, but he's starting to make an online presence felt.He launched the show's new website, ColbertLateShow.com , and accounts on various social media outlets on Wednesday. CBS also released a five-minute video where Colbert talked about the beard he grew during the down period between "The Colbert Report" and his new show."Good news!" Colbert said on the video. "I still exist." He joked that CBS made him shave his beard because Tom Selleck's mustache has a non-compete clause.Colbert plans to issue other videos throughout the summer leading up to his Sept. 8 premiere.