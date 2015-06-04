Stephen Colbert priming the pump for 'Late Show' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stephen Colbert priming the pump for 'Late Show'

Posted: Updated:
In this April 17, 2015 file photo, Stephen Colbert attends the Tribeca Talks: Director Series during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. In this April 17, 2015 file photo, Stephen Colbert attends the Tribeca Talks: Director Series during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Colbert's version of CBS' "Late Show" doesn't begin on television until September, but he's starting to make an online presence felt.

He launched the show's new website, ColbertLateShow.com, and accounts on various social media outlets on Wednesday. CBS also released a five-minute video where Colbert talked about the beard he grew during the down period between "The Colbert Report" and his new show.

"Good news!" Colbert said on the video. "I still exist." He joked that CBS made him shave his beard because Tom Selleck's mustache has a non-compete clause.

Colbert plans to issue other videos throughout the summer leading up to his Sept. 8 premiere.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFtam2eAkfo

https://twitter.com/colbertlateshow/status/606143108510846976


Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Can A President Pardon Himself?

    Can A President Pardon Himself?

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-05 06:21:40 GMT

    The Constitution declares that no man is above the law. But it doesn't say anything about manbabies.

     

    The Constitution declares that no man is above the law. But it doesn't say anything about manbabies.

     

  • Thirty Seconds to Mars performs 'Dangerous Night'

    Thirty Seconds to Mars performs 'Dangerous Night'

    Monday, June 4 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-06-04 23:57:36 GMT

    Late Late Show music guest Thirty Seconds to Mars performs a unique version of their song "Dangerous Night" for the Stage 56 audience. 

     

    Late Late Show music guest Thirty Seconds to Mars performs a unique version of their song "Dangerous Night" for the Stage 56 audience. 

     

  • Stephen Stills and Judy Collins make San Diego stop on tour together

    Stephen Stills and Judy Collins make San Diego stop on tour together

    Monday, June 4 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:25:59 GMT

    50 years since "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" came out, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are on tour together, sharing their story and their songs. They'll appear at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay on Monday night and Judy stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the show. 

     

    50 years since "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" came out, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are on tour together, sharing their story and their songs. They'll appear at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay on Monday night and Judy stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the show. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.