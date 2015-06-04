Raw video: Police officer rescues drunk man from burning car - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Raw video: Police officer rescues drunk man from burning car

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — What seemed like a routine call to a car fire quickly turned dramatic for a South Carolina police officer after he spotted a drunk man passed out inside, clutching the steering wheel.

Local media outlets report Mount Pleasant Police Cpl. Adam Willis was responding to a call when he saw the car burning in a restaurant parking lot. He says he grabbed his fire extinguisher.

Willis says he noticed the driver's door was slightly open, and an arm was holding onto the steering wheel. He says when he reached inside the car, the man wasn't responsive.

Willis says he grabbed the man, who regained consciousness. Police say the man was extremely drunk and had no idea the car was on fire.

The cause of the Saturday's fire is unknown. The man will not be charged.

