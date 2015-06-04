Smack talk: Chargers fans rank 5th in grammar, punctuation and spelling

Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

an Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes, right, celebrates with teammate Eric Hosmer, left, after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open before her fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova.

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her third round match against Germany's Julia Georges of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena )

'I can't say I was sure of anything': J.R. Smith, reflecting on his Game 1 gaffe, tries to turn the page in the NBA Finals.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, bottom, remains on the floor next to Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 20...

There was no rust evident. No comeback needed. Serena Williams quite simply produced the best performance so far in her return to Grand Slam tennis and easily reached the French Open's fourth round.

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning a point as she plays Germany's Julia Georges during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Saturday, June 2, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.

Christian Villanueva heard the name and didn't need a translator to explain what it meant.

San Diego Padres third baseman Christian Villanueva (22) squeezes powder onto Hunter Renfroe, center, after Renfroe drove in the winning run against the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in San Diego. The Padres won 3-2. (AP Photo/

It's a quick turnaround for the Golden State Warriors as they get ready for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, left, talks to Steve Nash during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals ...

Warriors had to get ready in a hurry for the NBA Finals

Former St. Louis Rams coach Mike Martz is expected to be introduced Thursday as the coach of San Diego's team in the Alliance of American Football.

The Strip has hosted countless events over the years, featuring stars on stage and in the ring.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, stands on the ice during practice Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Game 2 of the Stanley Cup NHL hockey finals between the Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights is...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry gestures to a teammate during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday...

Cleveland and Golden State were stretched to their limits in the conference finals this time around, leaving little time to recoup and prepare for their latest meeting in the NBA Finals.