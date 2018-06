Smack talk: Chargers fans rank 5th in grammar, punctuation and spelling

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Wall Street Journal sports columnist put NFL fans' smack talk to the test. Geoff Foster from the sports column, " The Count ", used an online automated proofreader called Grammarly to analyze 150 fan comments on each of the NFL's official team websites.Out of the 32 NFL teams assessed Charger fans ranked 5th for proper grammar, punctuation and spelling. Sadly, Washington Redskins fans were not as eloquent with their online rants and comments - ranking last with 16.5 mistakes per 100 words. The Detroit Lions' fans took the top English honors. And how about the Raider fans you ask? Not too shabby - placing 9th overall in writing skills (if not civility).Foster notes in his WSJ report , "NFL fans in general aren't great when it comes to clean copy. An earlier Grammarly study that looked across the entire league found that NFL fans make 9.9 mistakes per 100 words, on average. That is more than MLB and NHL fans (each 8.2) but fewer than fans of the NBA (10.3) and Nascar (10.5)." Grammarly is an automated proofreader that checks for common grammar errors, enhances vocabulary usage, and suggests citations. Check out the graphic below to see where the other teams in the NFL rank on the list.