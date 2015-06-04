Round 2 of Chargers and city negotiations set for Monday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Round 2 of Chargers and city negotiations set for Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The next round of negotiations between the Chargers and San Diego city and county officials over a new stadium will take place Monday, the mayor's office confirmed Thursday.

The two sides are discussing a potential financing plan for a new football facility that would be located in Mission Valley, adjacent to aging Qualcomm Stadium.

The Chargers have been pushing for a new stadium for many years now, and recently purchased land in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson jointly with the Oakland Raiders. Carson is believed to be a backup plan for both National League franchises in case they can't get acceptable deals in their current cities.

A framework for a financing plan was issued last month by a nine-member advisory group appointed by Mayor Kevin Faulconer. The group identified $1.4 billion in funding sources and estimated a construction cost of $1.1 billion.

Members of the group were scheduled to present their recommendations to the City Council's Economic Development meeting Thursday.

Neither side said much following their first negotiating session Tuesday. Chargers special counsel Mark Fabiani declined comment, while the mayor's office issued a statement that called the meeting "productive" and promised another get-together within several days.

Fabiani and Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos met with a city/county contingent believed to include Faulconer, City Attorney Jan Goldsmith and county Supervisor Ron Roberts.

The city and county have also retained legal and financial experts to help them with the negotiations.

Mayoral spokesman Craig Gustafson confirmed Monday's meeting but did not provide a time or location.

