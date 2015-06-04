Crimefighters Manhunt: Michelle Lorraine McKurtis - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crimefighters Manhunt: Michelle Lorraine McKurtis

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Michelle Lorraine McKurtis.

She is wanted on four felony narcotics warrants.

Her criminal history includes felony narcotics convictions, including possession of a firearm.

Michelle Lorraine McKurtis is 39-years-old, 5'7, 140-pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for her arrest and callers can remain anonymous.

