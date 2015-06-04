Sea lion impaled by spear dies at SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A large injured sea lion brought to SeaWorld San Diego for treatment late last month has died, park officials said Thursday.

The sea lion, named "Bubba," was taken to SeaWorld after being rescued May 26 from a harbor dock in Oxnard, where he was found with a harpoon-like blade in his side.

During his stay at the park's Animal Rescue Center, Bubba received a course of antibiotics, but refused to eat and became increasingly lethargic, Sea World said.

Despite intense efforts to save him, Bubba died Wednesday after being sedated to allow veterinarians to conduct a thorough medical exam, according to Sea World.