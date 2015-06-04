Mayor presents plan to increase Internet speeds at public libraries

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Wednesday, San Diego Kevin Faulconer detailed plans to boost Internet speeds at the city's public libraries.

The mayor made the announcement at the Malcolm X Branch Library in Valencia Park.

His latest budget includes $100,000 to make library Internet speeds up to four times faster.

The city's library director said the change will significantly improve library user's experience.

"It will allow faster downloads of e-books and library databases. It will allow our students consistent access of our online homework resources," he said.

The City Council is expected to vote on the mayor's budget next week.