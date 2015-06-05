California takes first step to regulate medical marijuana - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

California takes first step to regulate medical marijuana

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California is taking the first step to regulate its nearly 20-year-old medical marijuana industry, one that lawmakers say currently resembles something out of the "wild, wild West."

AB266 attempts to set up state regulations that will pass muster with the federal Department of Justice.

The measure approved by the Assembly Thursday would create the Office of Marijuana Regulation within the governor's office.

It would have help from the fee-collecting Board of Equalization and the departments of Public Health and Food and Agriculture. Local governments could still license or reject commercial cannabis operations.

California voters legalized medical marijuana in 1996. Some lawmakers on Thursday raised concerns about continuing problems with regulating drugged drivers and keeping pot-infused goodies from children.

The proposal was sent to the Senate on a 50-5 vote.

