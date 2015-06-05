Three arrested in Escondido in landscape vehicle burglaries

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Two men and a woman suspected in a string of at least nine burglaries from landscapers' vehicles were arrested in Escondido Thursday.

Suspects Danny Hernandez, Luis Alcantar and Cristina Rodriguez were arrested after deputies got a report at about 7:45 a.m. of a burglary from a landscape work vehicle in the 13000 block of Westmark Way in Poway, according to San Diego County sheriff's Detective Sgt. Mark Haynesworth.

While en route, detectives from the sheriff's Poway Station spotted the suspects' vehicle, Haynesworth said.

The deputies and Escondido police followed the vehicle to the parking lot of the Westfield North County mall on East Via Rancho Parkway, he said.

The suspects were arrested after a brief foot pursuit and were booked on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and other unspecified charges, Haynesworth said.