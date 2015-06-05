Three arrested in Escondido in landscape vehicle burglaries - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Three arrested in Escondido in landscape vehicle burglaries

Posted: Updated:
ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Two men and a woman suspected in a string of at least nine burglaries from landscapers' vehicles were arrested in Escondido Thursday.

Suspects Danny Hernandez, Luis Alcantar and Cristina Rodriguez were arrested after deputies got a report at about 7:45 a.m. of a burglary from a landscape work vehicle in the 13000 block of Westmark Way in Poway, according to San Diego County sheriff's Detective Sgt. Mark Haynesworth.

While en route, detectives from the sheriff's Poway Station spotted the suspects' vehicle, Haynesworth said.

The deputies and Escondido police followed the vehicle to the parking lot of the Westfield North County mall on East Via Rancho Parkway, he said.

The suspects were arrested after a brief foot pursuit and were booked on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and other unspecified charges, Haynesworth said.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.