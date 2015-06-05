Man arrested after chase in stolen truck - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man arrested after chase in stolen truck

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A wild chase in a stolen truck landed the driver behind bars Thursday night.

CHP tried to pull the driver over in National City around 7:30 p.m., but he drove off. Officers followed in pursuit across several freeways at speeds up to 90 miles an hour. 

The chase finally ended in Golden Hill, where the driver got out and attempted to flee on foot. He was quickly taken into custody with the help of a police K-9.

