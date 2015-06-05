Scaled back bike plan goes up before vote today

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A plan to make Hillcrest more bike friendly is being voted on by SANDAG committee members Friday.

They're scheduled to vote on a controversial measure which would create dedicated bike lanes on streets in Hillcrest. Supporters say the area is extremely dangerous, but opponents worry protected lanes would make it even harder for drivers to find parking.

A scaled back version of the proposal is now rolling forward. Friday's vote will consider changes to key blocks along University Avenue.