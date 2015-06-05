Scaled back bike plan goes up before vote today - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Scaled back bike plan goes up before vote today

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A plan to make Hillcrest more bike friendly is being voted on by SANDAG committee members Friday.

They're scheduled to vote on a controversial measure which would create dedicated bike lanes on streets in Hillcrest. Supporters say the area is extremely dangerous, but opponents worry protected lanes would make it even harder for drivers to find parking.

A scaled back version of the proposal is now rolling forward. Friday's vote will consider changes to key blocks along University Avenue.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:50:30 GMT

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.