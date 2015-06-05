Body found near Ocean Beach Pier identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities released the name Friday of a 20-year-old woman found dead in the surf near the Ocean Beach Pier last week.

Passers-by spotted the body of Victoria Zubkis, address unknown, floating in the ocean about 5:30 p.m. May 28, the Medical Examiner's Office reported.

The cause of Zubkis' death remains undetermined, according to the county agency.