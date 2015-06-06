New fire station opens in Boulevard

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego's back country is now better prepared to fight a wildfire after a new fire station opened in Boulevard.

The new 8,000-square-foot facility is high tech with all the bells and whistles, but most importantly, it will cut down on response times in the back country.

Mark Ostrander knows first hand how quickly fires can spread in the back country. "It would have made a difference definitely," he said.

The retired CalFire Chief and longtime Boulevard resident has seen more than he can count, including the 2012 Shockey Fire.

Ostrander has long pushed for a fire station in Boulevard. District Two Supervisor Dianne Jacob had also pushed for a new fire station.

The $3.2 million facility is the first constructed under the county's Fire Authority.

The goal is to stop a small spark from becoming a fire storm like what has been seen in the years past, according to Supervisor Jacob.

"This is where our major fires have started---so if we can jump on them fast that one-two punch, then we'll stop those fire storms," she said.

Constructed in nine months from the ground up, the station comes with a fire truck designed for rural areas, a state of the art kitchen, six bedrooms, and a well-equipped gym.

"In addition to housing firefighters full-time, there will also be paramedics working from this station----and that's crucial because most of the calls are related to medical issues," said Chief Mecham.

County Fire Chief Tony Mecham hopes the new station is the first of many more. The station represents just how far San Diego has come in its firefighting capabilities, according to Chief Mecham.

During peak fire season, the Boulevard station will be staffed with at least four CalFire Firefighters.