Death toll in Yangtze River capsizing hits nearly 400

Medical workers prepare to get into the capsized Eastern Star ship, rear left, after being lifted by cranes on the Yangtze River in Jianli county of southern China’s Hubei province, as seen from across the river from Huarong county of southern China’s Hun

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work in the hull of the upright Eastern Star ship to launch rescue work in the section of Jianli on the Yangtze River, central China's Hubei Province Saturday, June 6, 2015. Disaster teams sta

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work in the hull of the upright Eastern Star ship to launch rescue work in the section of Jianli on the Yangtze River, central China's Hubei Province Saturday, June 6, 2015. Disaster teams sta

In this photo released by China' Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work in the hull of the upright Eastern Star ship in the section of Jianli on the Yangtze River, central China's Hubei Province Saturday, June 6, 2015. Disaster teams stabilized the river cruis

Relatives of passengers aboard the capsized Eastern Star ship get out from their cars after they were barred from entering the site of the ship in Jianli county of southern China’s Hubei province Saturday, June 6, 2015. Disaster teams searched the Yangtze

JIANLI, China (AP) — Disaster teams searched the Yangtze River on Saturday for dozens of missing bodies from the Eastern Star as the death toll in the cruiser's capsizing rose to nearly 400, making it China's deadliest boat disaster in nearly seven decades.

Authorities have attributed the overturning of the ship late Monday to sudden, severe winds, but also have placed the captain and his first engineer in police custody.

Passengers' relatives have raised questions about whether the ship should have continued its cruise after the storm started in a section of Hubei province and despite a weather warning earlier in the evening.

The death toll rose to 396 after hundreds of bodies from the Eastern Star were found Friday night and Saturday, including that of a 3-year-old girl in the top deck, officials said.

Hu Kaihong, the vice director-general of the press bureau of the State Council Information Office, told a news conference that 46 people were still missing, and that authorities had requested that river traffic and others along the river alert them if they noticed any floating bodies.

Hu said authorities were increasing their efforts to search for the missing and had expanded the target area from the middle reaches of the Yangtze more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) downstream to Shanghai.

The boat had more than 450 people aboard, many of them elderly tourists, for a cruise from Nanjing to the southwestern city of Chongqing.

Fourteen people survived, including three pulled out by divers from air pockets in the overturned hull on Tuesday.

Disaster teams put chains around the hull and used cranes to roll the banged-up, white and blue boat upright and then gradually lift it out of the gray currents of the Yangtze on Friday.

Forensic teams are using DNA matching to identify the remains, but haven't said how long the process would take.

On Saturday night, relatives were taken by bus to an area just upriver of the now-righted ship, where they burned incense and tossed flowers into the Yangtze in memory of the dead.

The Eastern Star disaster became the country's worst since the sinking of the SS Kiangya off Shanghai in 1948, which is believed to have killed anywhere from 2,750 to nearly 4,000 people.

China's deadliest maritime disaster in recent decades was the Dashun ferry, which caught fire and capsized off Shandong province in November 1999, killing about 280 people.

Meanwhile, a TV station, Jiangsu Satellite, canceled the popular dating show "If You Are the One" and the rest of its entertainment shows on Saturday for three days because it was "in deep mourning," it said.

___

Associated Press writer Louise Watt and news assistant Henry Hou in Beijing contributed to this report.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.