Boston police: Fan hit by bat at Fenway expected to survive

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police spokeswoman says the fan who was seriously injured by a broken bat atFenway Park is expected to survive.

Officer Rachel McGuire said Saturday that the woman is recovering.

Tonya Carpenter was struck in the head by the broken bat of Oakland's Brett Lawrie during a game Friday night against the Boston Red Sox. Police initially called her injuries life-threatening.

