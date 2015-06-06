Camp Pendleton addresses drought issues for mud run

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - The opening event of the annual World Famous Mud Run Series at Camp Pendleton kicked off today, with 5K and 10K options to challenge participants with mud pits, river crossings and other obstacles.

Four mud runs are expected to attract more than 16,000 adult participants, 400 children for a kids 1K run, and about 32,000 spectators to the base in northern San Diego County in the first two weekends of June.

Obstacles along the courses also include tires, a slippery hill, a tunnel and a pair of 5-foot walls slathered with mud on both sides. The courses end with a 30-foot-long mud pit.

Proceeds will benefit Marine Corps Community Services, which rum quality of life programs for base personnel and families.