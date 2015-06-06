Plea to keep Ducky Waddle's afloat in Leucadia - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Plea to keep Ducky Waddle's afloat in Leucadia

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Friday, the iconic bookstore, Ducky Waddle's, along Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia made a plea to the public to help keep its doors open. Ducky Waddle's has been around since 1996, but business is not what it used to be.

It's a funky store where there is a huge duck on the roof. The bookstore has a classic book collection and at night, the owner opens his doors to under 21-year-old musicians who give live performances, but the owner has financially struggled.

Supporters are using CrowdFunding to make sure the iconic store does not go away.

Ducky Waddle's can be described like its town, Leucadia. It's funky, laid back and artsy.

"There is a lot of different stuff here, art and old magazines. Things you would not find anywhere else," said Audrey Hebert.

Ducky Waddle's has a one-of-a-kind book collection.

"I will have 12 to 15 Hemingway titles in the store. The authors that people are looking for they can't find," said Jerry Waddle, owner of Ducky Waddle's.

The bookstore also has an art gallery that was the first to display and sell an artist's famous President Obama "Hope" poster.

"Shepard Fairey was good for me, and I think I was good for him too," said Waddle's.

"In the first years of the recession 2008, 2009, 2010, I lost about 80-percent of my business. People stopped spending money," he said.

By mid-2014, customers started returning, but not enough for Jerry to buy anything new, so customers started a CrowdFunding campaign on Indiegogo.

Jerry expected to raise a couple hundred dollars, but this "buy local" movement reached donors across the world, helping the 75-year-old reach a $7,000 goal.

"It's a great place and people should support it and keep it going," said Sophy Chaffee.

Jerry hopes his independent bookstore will make a comeback.

"This is what I do, this business is my life. I am doing what I want to do and I want to keep doing it," said Jerry.

The CrowdFunding campaign on Indiegogo ends Monday and every donor gets some free loot or a discount.

Some of the footage used in this video report was shot using a GoPro camera.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:50:30 GMT

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.