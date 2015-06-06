3 arrested in kidnapping, suspects claim they were rescuing relative from 'brainwashing' religious group

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three people who claimed they were trying to rescue a relative from being "brainwashed" by a religious group were arrested for kidnapping, authorities said Saturday.

The suspects were arrested after deputies performed a high-risk traffic stop to end a high-speed chase between two civilian vehicles in the Vista area, San Diego Police Sgt. Patrick Yates said.

The pursuit ended in the 1500 block of Foothill Drive at 5 p.m. Friday, Yates said.

The pursuit began with four people in a van being chased by another vehicle with a single occupant, Yates said.

In the van were three kidnapping suspects and a 23-year-old male relative. The suspected kidnappers claim they rescued him from brainwashing at the Twelve Tribes Community Church, Yates said.

The three suspects arrested for kidnapping were Andrews Martinez-Manso, 51, Eliza Martinez, 25, and Robert Harry Matthew, 25, Yates said.

The kidnapping victim and the driver of the second vehicle were not identified.