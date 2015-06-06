SDPD search for man suspected of murdering wife in Scripps Ranch - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDPD search for man suspected of murdering wife in Scripps Ranch

Police identified the shooting suspect as 40-year-old Jeremy Green. Police identified the shooting suspect as 40-year-old Jeremy Green.
SCRIPPS RANCH (CBS 8) - San Diego police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Scripps Ranch, leaving one woman dead.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at 2:11 p.m. at the 9600 block of Business Park Ave., located just east of the 15 freeway and south of Canyon Road. Investigators say Jeremy Green, 40, shot and killed his 37-year-old wife. Neighbors confirm the wife is Tressa Green.

Witnesses say that Green and the victim were in a verbal confrontation in a parking lot when Green pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times before driving off in his vehicle.

“He is very dangerous, he is armed, brazen and he has no problem killing someone in broad daylight in a public area,” said SDPD Homicide Lt. Paul Rorrison.

Green is described as white, 5 foot 8 inches and 185 pounds. Green drives a silver 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with a black top and license plate number 5YGE642.

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives executed a search warrant at the couple's Rancho Bernardo home around 10:00 p.m. 

Online court records show Tressa filed for divorce on April 13, 2015. Records also show the couple filed for bankruptcy in 2014 and that Jeremy Green worked in sales Wyndham Vacation Rentals.

Police say they have recovered a shotgun in Soledad Canyon, near University City, and it's believed police are investigating to see if it was weapon Green used to kill his wife.

A woman found the gun in Marian Bear Park, along the 52 Freeway in Soledad Canyon. An exact location was not disclosed.

The park is more than 10 miles from the Scripps Ranch location where Green is suspected of killing his wife.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

https://twitter.com/SDPOA/status/607412417656553473


