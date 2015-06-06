Fight leaves one man dead, one man hospitalized - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fight leaves one man dead, one man hospitalized

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was stabbed to death and another hospitalized in unknown condition after a fight outside a Vista restaurant, authorities said Saturday.

The fight occurred at 9:35 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Hacienda Drive, outside Colima's Mexican Food, San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. John Maryon said.

The 22-year-old victim died of his wounds at a hospital, Maryon said.

A19-year-old man who also reported being stabbed was hospitalized, the lieutenant said.

It was not known whether the fight was gang-related, Maryon said.

    •   
