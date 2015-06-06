Man arrested after causing crash in drive through

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man is under arrest Saturday after crashing his SUV into a car inside a Kearny Mesa restaurant driveway.

The crash happened just after midnight at the In-N-Out restaurant on Kearny Mesa Road. The driver who was hit got out of her car to confront the man, but he ran off.

Police spotted the man a short time later and arrested him on suspicion of DUI and hit and run.