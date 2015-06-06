Surf lessons bring smiles to wounded warriors

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There were lots of smiles Saturday on the sands of Moonlight Beach.

About 20 wounded warriors took part in the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project Surf Camp Saturday morning in Encinitas.

The non-profit holds the surfing sessions for wounded veterans and special needs kids every week throughout the summer. One surfing veteran says the stress and trauma just melts away.

The program is growing. Last year, 100 kids and veterans signed up. This year that number doubled to 200.

