Passenger jets bump wings near terminal at Burbank airport

Passenger jets bump wings near terminal at Burbank airport



BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Two passenger jets bumped wings Saturday while pulling away from a terminal in Southern California, federal officials said.

There were no reported injuries after the mishap between two Southwest Airlines jets at Burbank Bob Hope Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

The Boeing 737 aircraft were pushing back from the terminal about 7:30 a.m. when the wings bumped. Passengers returned to the terminal after the wing clip.

The departing jets were being towed at the time. Flight 4721 to Sacramento was in motion backward, when its wingtip made contact with Flight 2183, which was headed to Phoenix, the airline told City News Service.

There were 101 passengers on the Sacramento flight, and 114 going to Arizona.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    •   
