91 arrested for underage drinking at Sleep Train Amphitheatre Posted: Sunday, June 7, 2015 7:37 PM EDT Updated: Monday, June 8, 2015 9:54 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Underage drinking in a parking lot led to 91 arrests at Saturday's Brad Paisley concert, Chula Vista police said Sunday.



Working with California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control agents, Chula Vista police made most of the 91 arrests in the parking lots at the Sleep Train Amphitheatre.



Police said 85 people were arrested for underage drinking, four adults were arrested for furnishing alcohol to minors, and two minors were arrested for possessing fake IDs.



All of them were later released with misdemeanor citations or pending court dates, police said.

