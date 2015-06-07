Local Olympic training center celebrates 20 years

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - A local training center for some of America's top athletes celebrated it's 20th anniversary Sunday.

The Chula Vista Olympic Training Center held a celebration, inviting guests to join in the athletic fun. Participants could try out many Olympic and Paralympic sports including archery, field hockey, and wheelchair tennis.

The Chula Vista location is one of the 16 training sites operated by the U.S. Olympic Committee across the country.