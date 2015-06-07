Armed robberies at four fast food restaurants

SAN DIEGO (CNS/CBS8) - A man armed with a handgun robbed four fast food restaurants Sunday morning.

The suspect, described as mixed-race black man in his early 20s wearing a black hooded jacket, walked into each store, showed employees a gun in his waistband, and demanded money. Authorities said they did not know how much cash was stolen.

The first robbery occurred around 5 a.m. at a Jack In The Box at 5155 College Ave. in College Heights . The second robbery happened around 5:52 a.m. at a Subway on Broadway.

At 6:25 a.m. the suspect robbed the Jack In The Box at 6080 Mission Gorge Road in Grantville. A few minutes later, the suspect moved northeast to rob the Jack In The Box at 7425 Mission Gorge Road in Allied Gardens.

At one of the restaurants, the suspect was seen running to a white sedan that looked like a Toyota Camry, police said.

No one was hurt during the robberies.