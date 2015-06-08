New round of negotiations focus on stadium funding

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Representatives from the City of San Diego and San Diego County met again Monday to discuss a proposed stadium site in Mission Valley next to Qualcomm Stadium.

After the first meeting, neither side wanted to talk specifics, but Monday the Chargers were expected to bring the big guns to the negotiating table.



Union-Tribune Sports Columnist Kevin Acee reported that Mayor Kevin Faulconer, city and county officials will go head-to-head over the mayor's proposed $1.4 billion financial plan for a possible new stadium in Mission Valley. But there's skepticism.

Union-Tribune Sports Columnist Kevin Acee:

"More importantly is that the Chargers who last time had only Dean Spanos and Mark Fabiani present are bringing their attorneys and these are the same attorneys that helped them in Carson as have their financial people at Goldman Sachs. The same attorneys that have been advising the Chargers and fueling their skepticism that something can't get done in San Diego as in there cannot be a ballot initiative executed in 2015."

Last Tuesday, the mayor's office said their meeting was productive. However, historically, according to Acee's sources the Chargers have “laid out a pattern of behavior that suggests the team tried to dupe Mayor Kevin Faulconer into thinking time was not vital. That's when the Chargers searched for land in Los Angeles as a backup right before the Rams announced they want to move to LA.

"The thought by the city is that the Chargers have slow-played this even sabotaged it this is important because in this case perception is reality."



In a perfect world, Acee hopes the Chargers makes a solid play, saying:

"What they should come out of it with since all the experts will be in the room and since the Chargers are bringing the big guns is at least that they are getting close to a decision on how to proceed as in what we're going to do we're going to figure how to get this done and get it on the ballot in 2015."

In August, the NFL is scheduled to meet with the owners of the Chargers, Raiders and Rams. At that time, they may set a timeframe of when one of the teams could move to Los Angeles.