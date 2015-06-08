Vehicle hits jaywalking pedestrian in National City

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8) - A pedestrian is in the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car in National City.

According to police, the man was jaywalking near Highland Avenue and Second Street when he was struck by a car shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Paramedics say the man might have suffered a broken leg and that he had been drinking prior to the accident.

The driver stopped at the scene and was not cited by authorities.