Weakened Tropical Storm Blanca hits Baja California

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (CBS 8/ AP) — A weakening Tropical Storm Blanca rolled into the Baja California Peninsula on Monday, with rains expected to lash a wide area including the resorts of Los Cabos.Only recently a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph (215 kph), Blanca was a tropical storm with winds of 45 mph (75 kph) Monday and it was expected to soon fade to a tropical depression.

The storm has forced some travelers heading to Cabo to change their plans.

At San Diego's Lindbergh Field, flights to and from Cabo were canceled since Sunday, and some travelers went ahead and canceled their trips all together. Others, decided to take their chances.

Megan Murray and her family left San Diego a day later to Cabo.

"We were suppose to leave yesterday. We are going to Cabo for our one year wedding anniversary and sixth grade promotion. We are gonna go swimming with dolphins. It's going to be really fun" said Murray.

Also relieved, Sara and Nick Carpenter, who were just married on Saturday.

"We are going on our honeymoon, so hopefully it won't be that bad. We were in Scorpion Bay last year when the three hurricanes were coming. I guess we are just the hurricane couple," said Carpenter.

Jodi Kennedy was supposed to leave for Cabo Thursday with her four kids.

"Our bags were packed. We were all ready to go, but it's just not worth it to travel with kids and potentially get stuck. The risk is too high," she said.

Kennedy was able to get a full refund from Alaska Airlines, and the resort she booked.

"I did have to fight a little bit with the resort to get them to credit me, but I stayed strong and was insistent," she said.

With memories still fresh from Hurricane Odile, which battered ramshackle homes, stores and luxury hotels when it made a direct hit on Los Cabos as a Category 3 storm in September, authorities put thousands of troops on alert and issued maritime warnings.



Locals nailed down roofs and dragged food stands in from the beach in Cabo San Lucas, even as some tourists strolled the sand taking pictures of the cloudy skies and rising surf. Gusty winds whipped the tops of palm trees.



Mexico's National Water Commission warned of strong winds, lightning, up to 20-foot (6-meter) surf and "extraordinary rainfall," with possible localized accumulations of 10 inches (250 millimeters) or more in Baja California Sur state, which is home to Los Cabos.



The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Blanca is the earliest tropical cyclone on record to make landfall on the peninsula. It hit near Puerto Cortes and as dawn neared, it was located about 40 miles (60 kilometers) east-northeast of Cabo San Lazaro. It was moving to the north-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).



