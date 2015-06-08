Jacob & Lyann hope to live together again soon

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local 10-year-old boy, with a passion for soccer, would love a family to cheer him on at his games. His eight-year-old sister loves to read, swim and play at the park. All they're missing is a family to call their own. Jacob and Lyann have been living apart, far too long, as they wait to find a forever home.

There's an extra special reason to clap each time 10-year-old Jacob and eight-year-old Lyann are together. The two siblings have had to live in different homes, while in the foster care system.

“They've been apart for about three years, so it's been a long time, and that's a long time for a kid,” said protective services worker, Olivia Frankiewicz.

“Kind of hard for me,” said Jacob.

Jacob says he really misses Lyann.

“Because I don't get to live with someone that I know,” Jacob continues.

And Lyann feels the same way and said it is “sad' not being with her brother.

“My goal for them is for them to be back in the same home together. They love each other very much,” added Frankiewicz. “I really enjoy spending time with them. They're hilarious, both of them are very intelligent, very articulate.”

“He's a very smart kid. When he said his favorite subject is math, he's very good at math, he excels,” Frankiewicz continued. “And Lyann is definitely a good reader, I think she reads at maybe a fifth grade level.”

“They complement each other. He can tend to be a little more serious and quiet, and she is more bubbly and goofy,” explained Frankiewicz. “So she brings out the best in him and he can kind of subdue her a little bit because sometimes she gets a little too excited.”

Jacob and Lyann do have a supportive network, including Court Appointed Special Advocates, known as CASAS, and other role models.

“Both of them have great relationships with their CASAs, both have mentors. Actually Jacob has two mentors because he's just so awesome and everyone wants to hang out with him,” Frankiewicz explained.

Jacob and Lyann have spent about a third of their young lives living apart and it's time they find a forever family soon.

“They just need someone who's going to enjoy them as much as I do,” added Frankiewicz.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would like to thank Boomers San Diego for hosting a fun day at the park and also photographers Margery Squier & Ron Manahan for taking the Heart Gallery photos featured in the above video.