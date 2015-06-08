Police continue search for husband on the run in Scripps Ranch m - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police continue search for husband on the run in Scripps Ranch murder investigation

Posted: Updated:
Police identified the shooting suspect as 40 year old Jeremy Green. Police identified the shooting suspect as 40 year old Jeremy Green.
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Police investigators took extreme measures Monday in their search for a man suspected of killing his wife in Scripps Ranch. Police responded to reports of shots fired at 2:11 p.m. on Saturday at the 9600 block of Business Park Ave., located just east of the 15 freeway and south of Canyon Road. Jeremy Green, 40, is suspected of killing his 37 year-old wife, Tressa Green, and then taking off in a silver Corvette.

The couple had just left marriage counseling when the shooting occurred, according to police. 

The San Diego Police Department assigned several of its units, as well as other law enforcement agencies to work on the case, and as the search continues for Jeremy Green, only a few leads have surfaced.

"We haven't stopped. We're not going to stop. We will find him and get a resolution to this case," said Homicide Lieutenant Paul Rorrison.

[READ RELATED: SDPD search for man suspected of murdering wife in Scripps Ranch]

More than 48-hours after Tressa Green was murdered, Homicide Lieutenant Paul Rorrison said the San Diego Police Department has used every resource it has to locate the alleged killer, Jeremy Green.

On Monday, detectives said they do not believe Green fled to Mexico, but they are certain if he is still in San Diego County. An alert has gone out to law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Detectives has looked at freeway surveillance cameras, and have even contacted Chevrolet, the Corvette automaker, to see if they have technology available that could help locate the car.

"At this point, we do not have any actual sightings of the vehicle," said Rorrison.

A possible murder weapon was found hours after Saturday's shooting by a pair of hikers. The hikers found a shotgun at the base of State Route 52 and Genessee ramp inside Marian Bear Park.

Testing on that weapon began on Monday to see if it is in fact the murder weapon, but it was confirmed to be registered to Green, according to police. Two other weapons are still unaccounted for.

Court documents obtained by CBS News 8 reveal Tressa had filed for divorce from Green citing irreconcilable differences on April 13, 2015, but the date of separation is listed as April 1st.

The couple was married in 2005, had two children together. In the filing, Tressa asked for physical custody, but wanted to allow them visitation with their father.

Documents showed the couple filed for bankruptcy twice, once in 2008, and again in 2014.

Police have not disclosed who is caring for the children.

Green's step-dad was approached for a comment, but he simply said, "No comment."

The California license number for the Corvette police are looking for is: 5YGE642.

Police have asked the public to not approach Green and to call 911 if they see him or the car. He is considered armed and dangerous.

https://twitter.com/SDPOA/status/607412417656553473


  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.