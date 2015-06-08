Agents find 18 bundles of meth hidden inside tire

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Mexican citizen was arrested after trying to smuggle more than 40-pounds of meth into the United States.

Border Patrol agents at the San Clemente checkpoint tried to pull over a 2006 Jeep Commander late Friday night, but the driver refused to stop and agents followed his vehicle to an area restaurant where attempted to run off.

Officials arrested him and later found 18 bundles of meth hidden inside the spare tire of his Jeep.

The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $434,000.