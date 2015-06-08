Surfboard donation starts wave of change

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The local organization, Boys to Men Foundation, is hoping to inspire troubled youths to do better.

The foundation has refurbished more than two dozen surf boards ahead of its summer surf programs.

The Boys to Men Foundation taps into surfing to inspire young men.

CBS News 8's Shawn Styles explains in the video report above how a donation from a local credit union is making it all possible.

The Boys to Men 100 Wave Challenge is in its sixth year, and it will take place in September.